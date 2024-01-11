22News takes a look at the current river levels in Northampton, Holyoke, and Springfield ahead of more rain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some very snowy and then wet weather this week it was a dry day Thursday.

With all the snow and rain recently flooding continues to be a a concern. Typically what we see this time of year at the Oxbow in Northampton are people out on the ice, fishing but that is not the case this year.

Mild temperatures and heavy rain have kept ice from forming and have caused water levels on the Connecticut River to rise. Fortunately, right now there is not much in the way of flooding and the field by the Marina is not underwater, an area that typically floods.

There is quite a bit of water spilling over the Holyoke Dam and areas below that dam that are usually dry are underwater.

In Springfield the Connecticut River is high and the current is running fast. There is also quite a bit of debris in the water but so far there hasn’t been much in the way of river flooding.

With more rain on the way the river levels will rise and flooding could be more of a concern. A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of western Massachusetts into the weekend with more heavy rain possible along with more melting snow.

The 22News Storm Team will continue to keep a close eye on area rivers as we head through the weekend. Rain returns late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected in western Massachusetts.