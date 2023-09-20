FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Fall River woman is the winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Monopoly 50X” instant game.

Maria Marques chose the cash option for her $1 million prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Maria plans to use her winnings to make some property repairs, buy new furniture items, get a nice ring, and go on vacation.

Her ticket was purchased at Joe’s Liquors in Fall River. She said that she likes to buy her tickets at different stores and that this was the first time she had been to this store. Joe’s Liquors received a $10,000 bonus for its sale.