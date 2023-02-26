CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a mild winter so far, leaving outdoor hobbyists without much snow and ice for activities, but that started to change overnight with some snow throughout the valley.

The little bit of snow we got Saturday night re-invigorated hopes for skiers, skaters, and ice fishermen. Snow was widespread Saturday night with totals inching up as you head into the hilltowns.

That means good conditions at Berkshire East Mountain Resort, four of five lifts, and 27 trails open this morning with four inches of fresh snow over the last 24 hours. If you’re more of a cross-country fan, it is less ideal conditions.

Canterbury Farm in Becket has its cross-country trails closed, the two inches they received on top of a three-inch base are just not enough to groom, and no fun to ski with an icy surface. They do, though, have their snowshoe trails open if you’re feeling like a hike.

Finally, it will be tempting to venture out onto frozen ponds and lakes on Sunday, but it has not been cold enough or long enough to make that safe. It takes around two weeks of below-freezing temperatures to make safe ice on shallow bodies of water, and with afternoon temps flirting with 40 degrees, Sunday just isn’t the day.