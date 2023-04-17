SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is the start of school vacation week, students and teachers across the Commonwealth are on April vacation.

The Springfield Museums has a special week of programming for vacation week called “Make Your Mark.” Every day this week features activities by Nelson Stevens. An African-American artist who passed away last year at the age of 84. The museum will share with the public the color rapping artwork, stylish renderings of an inner city world.

The Springfield Armory has programs Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring Junior Ranger activities, nature journals, buttons, postcards, and special themed programs. Activities are free and available for all ages.

There are several events taking place for the April vacation around the area, see the events calendar below:

Many parents say it can be hard to take off time to watch their kids during school vacation but they enjoy the quality time they get to spend together.