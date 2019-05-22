What to do if you find a baby bird on the ground

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s one thing to remember if you find a baby bird on the ground: If you care, leave it there.

A baby bird was found outside of its nest outside 22News Tuesday night. Retired wildlife rehabilitator Tom Ricardi came and picked him up Wednesday morning.

“That was a little Robin a couple of weeks old, just learning how to fly,” Ricardi explained.

Ricardi told 22News that’s the case most of the time most of the time people encounter baby birds on the ground.

“If you pick them up, you upset the whole environmental process,” Ricardi said. “The parents will feed it on the ground and it’s in no danger.”

If you do pick up a baby bird, however, Ricardi said you can put it back in its nest.

“Most people think if you pick up a young bird the parents will not accept it because of the smell, that’s not true because birds do not have a good sense of smell,” Ricardi explained.

He added that the best thing you can do if you’re concerned about a bird’s condition is call the Division of Fish and Wildlife or Audobon Society: 508-389-6300 or 781-259-9500.

