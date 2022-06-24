GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Injured wildlife is common, especially in the summer months, but many people do not know how to help. 22New is working for you with tips on how to save wildlife safely.

One way to help an injured animal is to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance. According to Mass.gov, members of MassWildlife, veterinarians, or organizations volunteer to take care of sick or injured wildlife. These Wildlife rehabilitators are contacted when wildlife is found sick or injured.

A resident of Granby, Dori Gaulin, has an injured Canadian Goose who keeps returning to her property. The goose can barely walk and due to an injured wing, cannot fly. The goose has been injured for several weeks but is friendly, allowing to be pet. The other geese seem to attack it. MassWildlife was called for help.

Dori said on the matter, “People see injured animals and want to help. Sometimes you should and other times you shouldn’t or can’t.”

Wild animals are protected by law, making it illegal to keep an animal as a pet or to take them into care but often we want to make a difference when we see a living thing suffering. It is an important case to consider when it comes to nature.

“Nature is beautiful and unpredictable. How do we, mere humans, who are really just apart of nature, determine what the right thing is to do?” Dori asked.

Many face this dilemma when wanting to help an animal but it is advised to call MassWildlife for help at 508-389-6300. Through MassWildlife, a Wildlife rehabilitator can assist with the injured animal.

Mass.gov informed, “Animals taken out of the wild by well-intentioned people are often done so unnecessarily and are often subjected to more stress and have a decreased chance of survival and ever having a normal life.”

Wildlife rehabilitators are often not authorized to assist white-tailed deer, black bears, venomous snakes, moose, coyote, bobcat, fisher, river otter, and beaver.

It may be difficult to see an animal suffering but seeking help from a professional is advised.