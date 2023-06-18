CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a celebration of dads this Sunday! 22News is working for you on where you can go in western Massachusetts to celebrate that important father figure in your life.

  1. Belchertown Farmers and Artisans Market: Take your dad around the Belchertown Common and visit the many vendors in attendance. This event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
  2. Team-up for a round of golf at Mr. Whipy’s Golf Acres: A free game of miniature golf is offered to fathers and grandfather figures in Westfield, along with other outdoor activities and ice cream.
  3. Father’s Day Hot Dog Lunch: Dads will be able to enjoy hot-dogs and socialize at the Victory Chapel on 54 Center Street in Chicopee.
  4. West Springfield Lions Club Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast: Make dad’s day by bringing him to breakfast! At the Big E Fairgrounds, the West Springfield Lions Club will host their annual Ed Smart Pancake breakfast on Father’s Day, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  5. Valley Blue Sox Baseball Game: MacKenzie Stadium is home to the Valley Blue Sox of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. It’s possible you can give dad a chance to meet high-profile collegiate baseball players who are trying to impress scouts. At 1:00 p.m., they’ll play the Danbury Westerners. Throughout the game, fathers will be able to participate in in-game promotions and win prizes. All fathers and their kids are free, with the opportunity to toss out the first pitch!
  6. Pioneer Valley’s Carnival Days!: From 1 PM-8 PM, the Brimfield Winery will be holding a carnival fest where kids can enjoy riding rides with their dads and enjoy the activities.
  7. Take Your Dad on a Hike: Click here to for a list of hiking destinations to check out!