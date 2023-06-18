CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a celebration of dads this Sunday! 22News is working for you on where you can go in western Massachusetts to celebrate that important father figure in your life.
- Belchertown Farmers and Artisans Market: Take your dad around the Belchertown Common and visit the many vendors in attendance. This event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Team-up for a round of golf at Mr. Whipy’s Golf Acres: A free game of miniature golf is offered to fathers and grandfather figures in Westfield, along with other outdoor activities and ice cream.
- Father’s Day Hot Dog Lunch: Dads will be able to enjoy hot-dogs and socialize at the Victory Chapel on 54 Center Street in Chicopee.
- West Springfield Lions Club Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast: Make dad’s day by bringing him to breakfast! At the Big E Fairgrounds, the West Springfield Lions Club will host their annual Ed Smart Pancake breakfast on Father’s Day, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Valley Blue Sox Baseball Game: MacKenzie Stadium is home to the Valley Blue Sox of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. It’s possible you can give dad a chance to meet high-profile collegiate baseball players who are trying to impress scouts. At 1:00 p.m., they’ll play the Danbury Westerners. Throughout the game, fathers will be able to participate in in-game promotions and win prizes. All fathers and their kids are free, with the opportunity to toss out the first pitch!
- Pioneer Valley’s Carnival Days!: From 1 PM-8 PM, the Brimfield Winery will be holding a carnival fest where kids can enjoy riding rides with their dads and enjoy the activities.
- Take Your Dad on a Hike: Click here to for a list of hiking destinations to check out!