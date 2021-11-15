What to expect from this year’s holiday shopping

(WWLP) – The 2021 holiday shopping season has already begun but there are some issues.

Supply chain, shipping delays, and increasing consumer demand has led to inventory stock outs and price increases. Many retailers are trying to deal with this by extending the holiday shopping season to start earlier than usual.

Many retailers started their holidays sales in mid-October. Experts are urging people to begin their shopping as early as possible so everything makes it under the tree on Christmas morning.