CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–One of the busiest travel weeks is coming up next week just as a new report about the serious problems in the aviation industry is released.

The independent report was conducted by the National Airspace System Safety Review Team. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded to the report Friday, saying action was going to be taken to address the problems, which includes a critical shortage of air traffic controllers. This shortage causes disruption at airports by reducing the number of flights.

While smaller airports like Bradley International in Windsor Locks, Connecticut aren’t effect by the air traffic controller shortage, while larger ones are, like New York. This is something to keep in mind if you have a connecting flight in a larger hub.

While you might not be able to control cancellations and delays there are things you can do to make travel easier including confirm your flight in advance of leaving for the airport, arrive to the airport early, know your parking options and pack smart.

And be prepared for crowds. Triple A says more than 4.7 million people will be taking to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Today’s the official kick off for thanksgiving travel here at Bradley International Airport and we area anticipating about 90 thousand individuals will be departing the airport over the next 10 days,” said Alisa Sisic, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Travelers saying their experience with delays has been inconsistent.

“I had a layover in Detroit and I had to wait about 9 hours for the next flight to get into West Hartford. But, I just came from Cleveland – from Cleveland to Atlanta to here, and I experienced none. Actually the flight was kinda empty,” remarked traveler Victor Gutierrez of West Hartford.

Others have heard about the shortage and are not worried. “I’ve heard about it, briefly through TikTok, but I am not really concerned, at least not yet. Hopefully not,” said Bea Roderiquez of Spain.

Although the FAA is taking immediate action to address the shortage, don’t expect Christmas travel to be easier. It takes 1 to 3 years of on the job training to become a certified professional controller.

Read the National Airspace System Safety Review Team report: