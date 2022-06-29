HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With these rising temperatures and the upcoming holiday weekend, many people will be looking to cool off.

Drowning is not only swift but silent and it’s the leading cause of unintentional injury or death in the state of Massachusetts among children ages one to 14. Being prepared can mean the difference between life and death.

Kerry Cordis, Aquatics Director, Holyoke YMCA told 22News, “It’s always good to be prepared to bring Coast Guard approved devices, especially if you have non swimmers with you. Pay attention if there’s a lifeguard on staff or not, also look at if there are red flags. Flags often mean that there a reason to be cautious.”

Being clear about who is watching the swimmers is also essential. She continued to say, “It’s so easy for everyone to assume someone else is watching and that’s when accidents happen.”

Moms 22News talked to at Hampden Ponds agree. “Never take your eyes off them, as much as you possibly can. You never know what’s going to happen and water can be quickly overwhelming especially if you are a little one,” said Virginia Williams.

Some things to keep in mind if you are headed out to enjoy the water are:

Always look for a lifeguard

Have a designated water watcher

Never swim alone

Staying in the area designated for swimming ensures that lifeguards are watching you more closely.

Cordis added that imparting the importance of swimming safety to you children is an important step in keeping everyone safe.

Cooper Steglinski of West Springfield told 22News, “Usually I don’t go deeper than I can swim, in range of my parents like they can see me.”

Remember, it’s also never too late to learn how to swim. The Holyoke YMCA is just one of many local organizations that have adult swimming lessons.