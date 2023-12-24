CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is on Monday, and it’s crunch time for buying those holiday gifts.

If you’re one of the many procrastinators who wait until the last minute to run out and grab your presents, you’re not alone. This weekend, many Americans are expected to run into the stores to pick up gifts for family and friends.

According to the National Retail Federation, restaurant gift cards are the most popular, followed by bank-issued gift cards, and gift cards for department stores and coffee shops.

Before you come out shopping on this Christmas Eve, you may want to make your list ahead of time so you can be in and out of these stores, and check it twice.

AAA says a lot of people will be on the roads over the next few days. The association says the best travel times are before lunchtime and after 7 pm.