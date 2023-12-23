115 million Americans are expected to travel over Christmas and New Year's

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP )- Christmas is almost here and people will be heading to their destinations to celebrate the holidays.

According to AAA, 115 million Americans are expected to travel over Christmas and New Year’s. This year’s total number of domestic travelers is a 2.2% increase over last year and the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000 when AAA began tracking holiday travel.

“This year-end forecast mirrors what we’ve been observing throughout 2023,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “More Americans are investing in travel to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

The number of travelers that are taking some other mode of transportation like a bus, train, or cruise, is also expected to surpass 2019’s numbers. Over 4 million Americans are expected to travel by one of these modes of transportation, compared to 3.66 million last year and 3.89 million in 2019.

104 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destinations. So, if you have plans to be on the roads, AAA says now through December 28th will be the most congested days to travel. The 30th is expected to be busy as people will be leaving their Christmas destinations or traveling for New Year’s Eve.

The association reports that the best times to hit the road are before lunchtime or after 7 pm.