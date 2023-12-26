CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The day after Christmas means people all over are headed back to retailers, but not for last-minute gifts, but return and exchange season begins on Tuesday.

It may be the wrong fit, brand, or fabric, or an item you’ll never use or didn’t want in the first place, or maybe you got the gift you always wanted more than once! There are plenty of reasons to return or exchange, but you don’t have unlimited time.

Most retailers have a 30-day return and exchange policy which applies to gifts from other people. A few major retailers impose their cut-off dates.

For Target, you have until January 24. Macy’s, Walmart, and Kohls has until the 31st. If you are returning electronics, though, you have less time. Best Buy is only accepting returns through January 13th, and any Apple phones have to go back by January 8.

What about gifts that came straight to your doorstep? Like those abundant Amazon packages? You can return or exchange those, too, as long as you do it before the end of January.

If you have the gift receipt or package number, you can get online credit without the gifter knowing you sent it back. You can also drop off unwanted Amazon items for in-person returns at certain stores, like Staples or Kohl’s.

Remember, there’s always the donation option for things you may not want.