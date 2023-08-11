WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The death toll from the wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii has risen to 55, and the flames have left a path of destruction in their wake.

AAA now has some warnings for potential travelers.

The fires seem to be isolated to Maui, but AAA recommends checking with your airline and hotel companies to ensure they are operating on schedule even if you’re heading to another island. If you’ve booked a flight to Maui, several airlines including American, Delta, and United are offering travel waivers without penalties.

If you’re scheduled to travel next week or further out, keep in contact with your airline and hotel for the latest information. If you have travel insurance, that may help you get back any lost costs from canceling your trip.