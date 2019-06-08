What to plant soon in Western Massachusetts

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) — We without a doubt had a slow start to spring. It began with lots of rain, and plenty of cooler days in the 50s and 60s.

But now that temperatures are really ramping up into the 70s and 80s, more Western Massachusetts residents are going to local garden centers, and coloring up their backyards.

And that includes the Hadley Garden Center.

Now that we’ve finally seen a stretch of dry weather, and temperatures are getting warmer, there have been more people going to look for flowers and vegetables. And this weekend is the perfect time to do so, because this recent dry weather stretch is the first time we’ve seen at least 3 days of dry weather in a row since the end of March.

Tom Giles, the owner of the Hadley Garden Center, told 22news he’s noticed the increased traffic.

“Well at this point they’re just doing a little bit of filling in on some of annuals, and maybe their vegetable plants. Uh and then of course we’re selling a lot of perennials now.”

According to the 2019 Farmer’s Almanac planting guide it’s too late to plant many vegetables– including carrots, lettuce, spinach and tomatoes. But there’s still a little time to plant some peppers, cucumbers, zucchini and sweet potatoes. It’s also almost the end-of-planting time for eggplant and watermelon.