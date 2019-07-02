What travelers can expect on the roads, at the pump this holiday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas in Massachusetts has jumped three cents to $2.67 a gallon. This is the first price increase since early May.

AAA Northeast said the increase was caused by higher crude oil prices, increased demand, a shrinking supply, and the closure of a major refinery in Philadelphia.

One driver in Chicopee said, though, he notices gas prices usually increase this time of year.

“Probably summer vacations and people traveling for the week,” Rodney Durgan said.

This increase in gas prices comes right when a record-number of Americans will be traveling for the 4th of July holiday. According to AAA, nearly 49 million people will be on the road this Independence Day.

Rafael Pagan was vacuuming and gassing up his car on Tuesday before he leaves on a holiday road trip to Canada. Pagan said he’s leaving early Wednesday morning with hopes to beat some of the traffic.

“Everybody else is most likely going to be traveling for the holiday weekend, so we are going to try to make it over there on time,” said Pagan.

Nationally, the worst day to travel is expected to be Wednesday. But in Massachusetts, Friday morning between 10:00 and noon will be the busiest for drivers.