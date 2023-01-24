EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With another round of snow on the way Wednesday, 22News is working for you with some important reminders about keeping your driveways and sidewalks free of ice.

22News checked in at the Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow where they are stocked up on ice melt. There are a few different kinds to chose from, depending on the surface you’re planning to treat.

“Depending on if you have any concrete or cement surfaces, you want to use either a calcium chloride or magnesium chloride. Those will not eat cement or concrete where as something like a straight rock salt or sodium chloride will harm concrete,” said Assistant Manager David Dionne.

Dionne said if you have pets, use a magnesium chloride, it won’t burn your dog’s paws. And for those with a regular black-top driveway or sidewalks, regular rock salt or sodium chloride will do.