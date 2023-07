Incidents of firework-related injuries are on the rise, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission. (Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is the Fourth of July, but what does that mean for businesses and stores?

Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4, here is a look at what’s open, and what is closed:

Banks, municipal offices, state offices, stock market, post offices, libraries, Costco, and the RMV will be closed on Tuesday since the 4th of July is a Federal holiday.

Malls, restaurants, retail stores, supermarkets, and liquor stores will be open but might operate on reduced hours.