WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A yacht, a villa, or maybe a generous donation to charity?

Mega Millions is on the minds of many across the region, trying to figure out what they’d do with their earnings.

A total amount of $720 million is now up for grabs this Friday night or you could take the cash payout at $369 million. In the event you win, insurance experts say you should make sure to protect your privacy, and make a plan before you claim the money. Like deciding if you want a lump sum or to receive installments.

“It’s life-changing for certain. I would do a cash offer, just to get it all and then I can also share it immediately with some other people,” expressed Chris Demerski of West Springfield. “Definitely my close friends and some of my close family. I would like to give them that financial freedom.”

22News will update this story with the winning numbers, once released.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.