CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of western Massachusetts has seen very little in the way of snow this year, and it also hasn’t been that particularly cold overall.

But with Sunday night’s winter weather in the forecast, it’s a reminder for local residents to always be prepared for the possibility of snow.

To get ready for slippery roads and cold temperatures, experts recommend taking precautions as it’s better to be safe than sorry. Shoveling snow off of your vehicle, salting anywhere you would walk, deicing your windshield are musts if you plan on traveling.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam was busy Sunday afternoon with customers gearing up for what is going to be the first wintry accumulation of the new year.

Manager Jamie Johnson recommends, “I would suggest a shovel, some ice melt, and if you’re worried about your wind shield icing up some deicer.”

The 22News Storm Team will have continuing coverage of Sunday night’s weather.