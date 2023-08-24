AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – This summer’s excessive rain and humidity has caused an increase in unwanted insects in many homes.

The appearance of ants inside homes during the summer is not uncommon, but homeowners seem to be noticing more than usual. Entomologist Bob Russell from American Pest Solutions in Agawam, told 22news, carpenter ants are more likely to invade your home if the wood is moist because they find it more suitable to set up colonies and nest in.

All of this rain and lack of sun has caused more ants to make their way inside. Russell says there are preventive measures you can take.

Make sure your vegetation is cut away from the structure. “We see alot of people homes that have high vegetation, weeds, and other things growing up against the structure, well that’s trapping moisture in and that’s giving ants and other insects access into the structure easily,” said Russel.

He also says that daily use of fans and dehumidifiers can help keep these pests away.

