SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season is about to begin for the 2022 tax year. 22News is working for you with some key tax forms you may need before filing.

Form W-2 is your wage and tax statement, usually sent from your employer. Employers must file a Form W-2 for each employee where income, social security, or Medicare tax was withheld.

Form 10-98 is for the mortgage or student loan interest you’ve paid, that form you’ll get in the mail from the IRS. Form 10-40 is the standard federal income tax form to report income as well as claim tax deductions.

There are several other forms that also can be used to file you taxes. You can learn about those on the IRS’ website. And a reminder that you can officially file your taxes beginning Monday and by the deadline of April 18th this year.