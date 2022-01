CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As a reminder, Dr. King Day is a national holiday so state and federal services and local businesses will be closed.

That includes the RMV and federal courthouses. Banks are typically closed, as well and the New York Stock Exchange will not open for trading.

The United States Postal Service will not deliver Monday and post offices will be closed. Other delivery services will continue to run including UPS and FedEx.