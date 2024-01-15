There are more than 150 retail, dining, and entertainment options inside Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Within the last three months, five new tenants have opened in the Holyoke Mall and two more are set to open this spring.

The latest opening is Monsoon Bistro, a Southeast Asian restaurant. It is located at the former Ruby Tuesday on the upper level near Macy’s. The new restaurant is locally owned and offers traditional Chinese and Thai dishes such as Dim Sum, Drunken Noodles, Mango Chicken, Red Curry Fish, and more.

One of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., IT’SUGAR, opened its doors this past November. They have hundreds of varieties of sweets and candy including retro and international candy, TikTok-trending candies, and more for candy lovers of all ages.

If you’re looking to buy, sell, or trade sneakers, A Sneaker City has the premiere sneaker and streetwear brands like Supreme, Hellstar, BAPE, and more. The store can be found on the upper level near Pandora.

Another sneaker and streetwear company, SNIPES, recently opened on the lower lever near JCPenney. They are German-based with more than 450 stores and Europe’s largest apparel retailer.

King’s Jeweler, family-owned, offers high-end and custom-made gold, silver, and diamond jewelry. It can be found on the upper level near AT&T.

Coming soon to the food court is Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill, a Brazilian BBQ that includes rotisserie-style meats, Brazilian favorites Coxinha and Pastel, specialty drinks, desserts, and more.

Milkshake Lovers, handcrafted milkshakes Brazilian Açaí, and smoothies made with fresh ingredients, is opening soon on the lower level near Hobby Lobby.