What’s new at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People come to The Big E for the same old favorites, but there are new food options and entertainment this year. Starting this year, The Big E is open until 11 p.m. every Saturday.

STAGE ENTERTAINMENT

The Big E Arena

AJR, Sept. 13

Loverboy, Sept. 14

Skillet, Sept 15

Back to the 80

A Flock of Seagulls , Sept. 20

Naked Eyes , Sept. 20

Missing Persons, Sept. 20

Sugar Ray, Sept. 21

Sesame Street Live, Sept. 22

Collective Soul, Sept. 27

Carly Rae Jepsen ($39/$29), Sept. 28

Foreigner, Sept. 29

All American Thriller Monster Truck Ride for $10 Sept. 16 – 19; 23 – 26.

The Court of Honor Stage

Brynn Cartelli, Sept. 13-15

DJ Anomaly, Sept. 13, 19-20, 26

Mariachi Mexico Antiguo, Sept. 13-18

VEO, Sept. 14-15, 21-22, 27-29

Bowling for Soup, Sept. 14

Blue Öyster Cult, Sept. 15

Rave On, Sept. 16-17

The Georgia Satellites, Sept. 16-18

Ambrosia, Sept. 18-19

Lettuce, Sept. 19

Xtreme Chinese Acrobats, Sept. 19-23

Up, Up and Away! Starring Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., Sept. 20-22

Scott Stapp, the Voice of Creed, Sept. 20

Naughty by Nature, Sept. 21

FAT, Sept. 22

Atlanta Rhythm Section, Sept. 23-24

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Sept. 23-25

Saraphina Violin, Sept. 24-29

The Original Wailers, Sept. 25-26

Los Lonely Boys, Sept. 26

Cautious Clay; DJ Meechie, Matt Maratea, Lil TJay, Sept. 27

The Artimus Pyle Band, Sept. 27-29

Mason Ramsey, Sept. 28

Walker Hayes, Sept. 29.

NEW LOCATION: Collector Car Live, Sept. 22, with hosts Mike Brewer of Wheeler Dealers, Wayne Carini of Chasing Classic Cars, and Barrett Jackson’ Steve Magnante.

The E-Stage

National Anthem performed by Shea Braceland

Jake Kulak & the LowDown

Outer Stylie

Juice the DJ

Blue Eyed Blackbird

Muddy Ruckus

Them Fantasies

NliteN

Lush Honey

Jason Ingriselli & The Miles North

The New Motif

Brian Kostanski of The Storytellers

Tom Ingram Band

DishSoap

Jonny Taylor

C.K & The Rising Tide

The Greys

Emerald Rae

Junior Krauss & the Shakes

Weege & the Wondertwins

Alex2e

Mamma’s Marmalade

SHANTYMAM

The Kings

Renee Lamy

Floyd Patterson performing Motown

Joon

Orb Mellon

Diamond Dixie

The Bees Trees

Bad Mothers

Tim Buono

Franki Dennull

Take On Chris

Sean U

Chris Lomma

The Deadheads

Grayson Ty

Jeiris Cook

Axis

Bahama Mama and the Painkillers

Brian Jarvis

Feel Good Drift

Dorren Pierre

The Big Sway

The Basement Cats

Danny Pease & The Regulators

Livio Gravini & The Free Spirit Society

Rice: An American Band

No Lens

B. Chaps with Juice the DJ

Sage King

West End Blend

Swimmer

THE EMERALD ISLE COMES TO WEST SPRINGFIELD

New and expanded! Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula Showcase is a cultural, educational, trade and tourism showcase and features products from the Emerald Isle. Stop in for a sampling of Irish whiskey, gin and vodka at the new Dingle Whiskey Bar. Exhibitors include: Dingle Crystal; Dingle Whiskey Distillery; Brian de Staic Jewellery; Celtic Gifts; Dingle Linens; and the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance representing 180 businesses across the Dingle Peninsula – www.dingle-peninsula.ie.

Louis Mulcahy Pottery, Sacred Heart University, Dingle Skellig & Benner’s Hotels, Tripster Travel Posters, My Ireland Box, Ionad an Bhlascaoid (Blasket Island Heritage Center) and the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England. The Dingle Peninsula is delighted to be the Sister City of West Springfield and looks forward to welcoming all visitors of the Big E and New England to its Showcase. Cead Míle Fáilte

FEATURES

Royal Canadian Mounted Police – September 27-29 at 7 p.m.

One of Canada’s most recognized icons, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are set to perform the famous Musical Ride in The Big E’s Coliseum. The RCMP Musical Ride represents a colorful Canadian tradition. The troop of 32 horses and “Mounties” will run through a variety of cavalry exercises choreographed to music. The routines consist of intricate figures and drills that demand the utmost control, timing and coordination.

ARCY Live! Ryan “ARCY” Christenson is known for his paint-splashed style of large scale street art and has created hundreds of live murals and permanent works throughout North America, Australia and Europe. Be sure to check out his work as he paints scenes of ESE history on the Northside arches of the Coliseum Sept. 13-26, 10am to 6pm.

Circus Spectacular Daily at 1, 4 & 7pm

Storrowton Village Gazebo Daily at 12:30, 3:30 & 6:30pm Tommy Vee has audiences “rolling in the aisles,” with his unique style of stage hypnosis where volunteers become the real “stars” of the show, Sept. 13-18; The New England Digital Accordion Orchestra, Sept. 17 (3:30pm); Twinkle Time, Sept. 19-23; and Songs Across America, Sept. 24-29. Ryan Gothrup of Mobile Glass Studios will give live glassblowing demonstrations on the Green daily from 1 to 7pm.

Mutts Gone Nuts at 11am, 2:30 & 6pm; Outside the Mallary Rotunda

What a trans-fur-mation! From shelters, to showbiz; grab a front row seat and watch as Scott and Joan Houghton display their adopted canines’ unique talents and tricks. The Big E is so doggone excited to present you with the perfect combination of comedy and canines. Since 1985, the Houghtons have been bringing their unique brand of entertainment to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo, creating a pawsivite family-friendly environment for all. Deemed “A Must See” by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!

Timberworks Lumberjacks: Olympics of the Forest, sponsored by xfinity Feast your eyes on this tree-mendous show! Captivating audiences for the past 25 years, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show provides a un-be-leaf-able display of man against the impossible. Feel the rush of adrenaline as competitors’ race up poles, saw through twelve inches of aspen, and show off their fancy footwork and competitive spirit while running on logs. Drawing live audiences of over one million combined, Timberworks Lumberjack Shows is an exciting and entertaining adventure providing audiences with a unique blend of sports, history, and comedy.

Centennial Celebrations 2019 marks three 100th anniversaries: The Massachusetts Building (Sept. 16); Junior Achievement (Sept. 28); and Agri-mark Cabot Creamery Cooperative, each will be holding special activities during The Big E.

Local Brewers Showcase Join us every Saturday and Sunday of the Fair on the Court of Honor to enjoy some of the area’s finest brews from Amherst Brewing Company and City Roots Cider, Sept. 14-15; Greater Good Brewing and Artifact Cider, Sept. 21-22; and White Lion Brewing, Sept 28-29.

Chocolate Milk Day The Big E hosts its first ever Chocolate Milk Day. Find out why milk is so important to a healthy diet and the role it plays in New England agriculture. Make sure to enjoy a moo-velous glass of delicious, nutrient-rich chocolate milk all day at the Fair.

Nintendo Switch Tour September, 26-29 The Nintendo Switch Road Trip is a great place to get hands-on time with the system and some of its games while having fun with family and friends. Come experience a colorful and highly interactive space, with fun photo opportunities, Nintendo-themed challenges and more!

Street Performers Carrie McQueen, Ultimate Stilt Walker and Soltar the Fortune Teller – Daily McQueen’s characters are larger than life and she delivers fun and excitement through comedy, juggling and interaction with her audience. Get a glimpse into your future by visiting our resident, comic fortune teller – Soltar!

The Big E runs from September 13 through September 29. Gates open at 8:00 a.m.