CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you still need to do some Christmas shopping or pick up something for your Christmas dinner, you may be out of luck.

Many big box stores will be closed on Christmas, including Walmart, Target, and Costco. Grocery stores like Stop & Shop, Big Y, and Price Rite will be closed. Liquor stores are also closed on Christmas.

All government offices are closed, there is no mail delivery, and the PVTA has no services running.

Many pharmacies and gas stations will be open but with reduced hours. Before you go anywhere, it’s always a good idea to check hours online ahead of time.