CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Columbus Day, but what does that mean for businesses and stores?

Columbus Day signifies Christopher Columbus’ arrival to America on October 12, 1492, and is celebrated on the second Monday in October.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, meaning a number of institutions and businesses will be closed. Anything government-operated such as the RMV, the post office, and public libraries will be closed on Monday.

There will also not be any mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, but Fed Ex and UPS deliveries will run as scheduled. It is still recognized as a bank holiday for most banks, so it’s recommended that you verify your bank’s hours of operation before heading to a branch. Private businesses may choose to close for Federal holidays so be sure to call ahead.

Restaurants and fast food chains often remain open on holidays. Most chain stores and grocery stores will remain open, but it is advisable to check local websites for updates on hours.