CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday commemorating the life and legacy of one of our country’s most impactful civil rights leaders.

Because it’s a federal holiday, certain businesses and services will be closed or have amended hours.

All federal, state, and municipal offices are closed Monday, as well as banks, schools, libraries, and the RMV.

Most stores and restaurants will be open, but some may change their hours for the holiday. It’s always smart to check ahead online before you go anywhere.

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed. USPS said that there will be no regular mail service, although there will be carriers out delivering guaranteed overnight packages.

For UPS, this is one of the holidays where the company is closed, though UPS Express Critical service will still be available.

All normal FedEx services will be available, except for FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy, which will have modified services.