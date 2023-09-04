CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day is a holiday that honors American workers, and as a result, many people will have the day off. But what does this mean for businesses and offices?

Government buildings, such as schools, libraries, city, state, and federal offices, and the post office, will be closed Monday.

If you typically get trash or recycling pickup on Mondays, that will likely be delayed to Tuesday or another day this week. You are encouraged to check with your city or town to find out what schedule they have in place.

Labor Day is also a bank holiday, so most banks will be closed, but online banking and ATMs may be available for use.

Most retail stores, including supermarkets and liquor stores, will be open on Monday. Most restaurants that are open on Mondays will also be open for the Labor Day holiday, though some may be operating on shortened hours.

The PVTA will be operating on a Sunday schedule for Labor Day, while UMass Transit will operate Reduced Weekday Service. The BRTA and the FRTA will provide no service.