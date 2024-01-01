CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you need to run some errands on this New Year’s Day, you might have to wait until Tuesday.

The new year has arrived, and since it’s a federal holiday, many offices and services will be closed.

Services such as the post office, federal offices, state offices, municipal offices, banks, libraries, and the RMV will all be closed on Monday.

Most retail stores, such as the Holyoke, Hampshire and Natick Malls, will all be open with reduced hours. Grocery stores, such as Big Y, Walmart, and Stop & Shop will be open, but stores such as Costco, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s, will be closed.

If you need to get some bubbly, all Massachusetts liquor stores will be open, but check before heading out the door as hours may vary.

Post offices, FedEx, and UPS will all be closed on Monday. The PVTA will be running on a Sunday Schedule.