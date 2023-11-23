CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, so many businesses and services will be closed or have impacted hours.
All government buildings will be closed on Thursday, and there will be no mail delivery. The PVTA will not be running, and many stores will be closed, such as Walmart and Target.
Many CVS and Walgreens will be closed but some will be open with adjusted hours. If you’re planning on going anywhere, it’s always smart to check business hours online before you leave.
Here is a list of the national restaurant chains that will be open for Thanksgiving this year:
- Applebee’s
- Arby’s
- Burger King
- Dairy Queen
- Denny’s
- Domino’s
- Dunkin’
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- McDonald’s
- Panera Bread
- Pizza Hut
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s
Here’s a look at the nationwide grocery chains that will be open for Thanksgiving:
- Albertsons
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Kroger
- Rite Aid
- Sprouts
- Walgreens
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
