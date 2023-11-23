CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, so many businesses and services will be closed or have impacted hours.

All government buildings will be closed on Thursday, and there will be no mail delivery. The PVTA will not be running, and many stores will be closed, such as Walmart and Target.

Many CVS and Walgreens will be closed but some will be open with adjusted hours. If you’re planning on going anywhere, it’s always smart to check business hours online before you leave.

Here is a list of the national restaurant chains that will be open for Thanksgiving this year:

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Burger King

Dairy Queen

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

Jack in the Box

McDonald’s

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sonic

Starbucks

Waffle House

Wendy’s

Here’s a look at the nationwide grocery chains that will be open for Thanksgiving:

Albertsons

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Kroger

Rite Aid

Sprouts

Walgreens

Wegmans

Whole Foods