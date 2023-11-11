CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is Veterans Day, a federal holiday when Americans will mark the annual day of remembrance by honoring anyone who has served in the military.

Across America, many businesses, schools, and federal offices will be closed for the holiday. Here is a list of what will be open and closed on November 11th:

Post Offices

Post offices will be closed on Saturday, with no mail delivery or retail services. if you have something you need to ship, you can still do that through FedEx or UPS. Shipping services like FedEx Ground, FedEx Ground Economy, and FedEx Freight will be closed.

Banks

A majority of banks and credit unions will be closed, though there may be a few exceptions for branches that are located inside supermarkets. Your best bet would be to call your branch ahead before making the trip.

Mobile banking apps and drive-up ATMs will still be operating as normal, but transactions could take longer to process due to the holiday.

Restaurants and Retail Stores

Most retail stores, restaurants, supermarkets, and malls are expected to stay open for Veterans Day, though some locations may alter their operating hours, and small businesses might decide to close their doors for the holiday.

Many businesses will be offering deals and discounts for veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced that RMV centers and road test locations will be closed on Saturday.