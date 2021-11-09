What’s open on Veterans Day

(WWLP) – Thursday marks Veterans Day; the National holiday honors Americans who have served within the Armed Forces.
Most restaurants and retail stores will be open for business and will be offering various discounts for veterans throughout the day.
Generally the following locations are closed during the holiday:
- Banks
- Federal Offices
- Schools
- Libraries
- Municipal Offices
- Post Office
- RMV
Additionally, some public transportation will not run on the major holiday; PVTA has announced modified schedules for the day.