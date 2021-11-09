What’s open on Veterans Day

Bob Workman of Boston, a retired Marine Gunnery Sgt., and past commander of the Boston Police VFW, replaces flags at veteran’s graves ahead of Memorial Day on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. After more than a year of isolation, military veterans say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar traditions are a welcome chance for them to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

(WWLP) – Thursday marks Veterans Day; the National holiday honors Americans who have served within the Armed Forces.

Most restaurants and retail stores will be open for business and will be offering various discounts for veterans throughout the day.

Generally the following locations are closed during the holiday:

Banks

Federal Offices

Schools

Libraries

Municipal Offices

Post Office

RMV

Additionally, some public transportation will not run on the major holiday; PVTA has announced modified schedules for the day.