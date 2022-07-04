SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4, here is a look at what’s open, and what is closed:

Closed:

Banks: Closed

Municipal Offices: Closed

State Offices: Closed

Stock Market: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

PVTA: Certain routes are not offered, others operate on Sunday schedule.

AMR’s Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site: Closed, reopens on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

Open:

Malls: Open, but some closing early

Restaurants: Most open

Retail stores: Most open, but many closing early

Supermarkets: Open, but may operate on reduced hours

Liquor stores: Open, but may operate on reduced hours

Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic on Monday to prepare for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display held Monday night.