SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4, here is a look at what’s open, and what is closed:

Closed:

  • Banks: Closed
  • Municipal Offices: Closed
  • State Offices: Closed
  • Stock Market: Closed
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
  • Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
  • PVTA: Certain routes are not offered, others operate on Sunday schedule.
  • AMR’s Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site: Closed, reopens on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

Open:

  • Malls: Open, but some closing early
  • Restaurants: Most open
  • Retail stores: Most open, but many closing early
  • Supermarkets: Open, but may operate on reduced hours
  • Liquor stores: Open, but may operate on reduced hours

Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic on Monday to prepare for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display held Monday night.