SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4, here is a look at what’s open, and what is closed:
Closed:
- Banks: Closed
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- PVTA: Certain routes are not offered, others operate on Sunday schedule.
- AMR’s Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site: Closed, reopens on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.
Open:
- Malls: Open, but some closing early
- Restaurants: Most open
- Retail stores: Most open, but many closing early
- Supermarkets: Open, but may operate on reduced hours
- Liquor stores: Open, but may operate on reduced hours
Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic on Monday to prepare for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display held Monday night.