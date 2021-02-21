What’s the difference between dense snow and fluff snow?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though Monday is not anticipated to be a significant storm, we will get some snow.

Before the weekend, Massachusetts got another coating of snow. But for most, it was light and fluffy. It kicked up easily when walking through it, and it was very easy to brush off of your car and front steps.

But, that may not be the case on Monday. Most areas are expecting snow at least at some point, while snow may mix with rain at times. That snow may be a bit heavier than the last storm’s snow. It all has to do with the amount of liquid within the snow, which relates to how temperatures change from the ground to higher in the sky.

If the temperature from the ground to way up in the sky is below freezing throughout, the snow will stay cold all the way down to the ground and will have low liquid content. But, if the temperature is just above freezing anywhere above the ground, the snow will melt partially, and fall as wet snow with a high liquid content.

The more liquid there is in the snow, the heavier it becomes. Heavy, wet snow is the kind of snow that’s best for making snowmen and snowballs as it has some stickiness to it. When it’s dry and fluffy, you can’t form it into a shape, but it sure is a lot easier to shovel and clean up.