SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices have been rising to record levels in recent months.



The difference between regular gas and diesel fuel is that both are produced from crude oil but they go through a different refining process. In the U.S. gasoline is taxed 18.4 cents a gallon. Diesel is taxed 24.4 cents a gallon. Additionally, the prices of both fuel types are subject to supply and demand.

Gas Tax: 18.4 cents/gallon Diesel Tax: 24.4 cents/gallon



If there is an increase in shipping demand, the price of diesel will likely rise due to an increase of tractor-trailers on the road.

22News spoke with a local truck driver, paying more than $6.20 a gallon.

“It’s totally crazy. And unfortunately, it’s not providing any benefit for us. Hopefully it gets better, and prices go down. That will be a better benefit to our families.” Jaime Garcia, truck driver

The price of these fuel sources can differ from country to country because of different refining processes and taxes. In fact, diesel is actually cheaper than gasoline in some countries outside of the U.S.

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$4.17 – Citgo on Burnett Road in Chicopee

$4.18 (cash) – Citgo on West Street in Ware

$4.19 – Pride on College Hwy in Southwick

$419 – Irving on Tapley in Springfield

$4.19 – Racing Mart on St Jame Ave in Springfield

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.