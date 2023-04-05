Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter is right around the corner, which means people are already buying lots of Easter candy, but which ones are popular?

Easter comes with traditions such as egg decorating, backyard egg hunts, brunches, and delicious ham dinners. Easter also means that there is plenty of great candy that is not available at any other time of year.

With the many great treats that pop up for this springtime holiday, it might be hard to choose what to put in an Easter basket. So what is the most popular Easter candy in Massachusetts?

According to CandyStore.com, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs is Massachusett’s favorite Easter Candy, with Malt Ball Eggs coming in second, and Cadbury Creme Eggs in third. CandyStore.com also says that the most popular flavor in Massachusetts in 2023 is Coconut.

The National Retail Federation’s data shows that over the past three years, America has spent around $3 Billion on candy during the Easter season. The National Confectioners Association put out an illustration in 2015 that suggests the same amount or more candy is sold for Easter than is sold for Halloween.

This year the first full moon called the pink moon after the vernal equinox (which is March 20) is on Thursday, April 6. Easter Sunday is then determined to be April 9th.