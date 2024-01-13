WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Girl Scout cookie season is launching this weekend with more than 450,000 boxes scheduled to be picked up.

The cookies will be dropped off on Saturday, January 13th for Girl Scouts to pick them up and begin to sell. Hundreds of Girl Scouts, troop leaders, staff, and volunteers will unload 37,774 cases of cookies. With each case holding 12 boxes, that’s a variety of 453,288 cookie packages.

There are over 5,000 Girl Scouts from central and western Massachusetts. Cases will be dropped off in Springfield, West Springfield, Townsend, and Worcester for them to be distributed to Girl Scouts.

What flavors of Girl Scout cookies are available this year? The classic Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, and Trefoils are all still a fan favorite. In total, there are nine types of cookies available:

Adventurefuls

Thin Mints

Samoas

Tagalongs

Do-si-dos

Trefoils

Lemon-Ups

Girl Scout S’mores

Toffee-tastic

Girl Scouts discontinue fan-favorite cookie, the Raspberry Rally. It was the “sister” cookie to the iconic Thin Mints. It consisted of a raspberry-flavored cookie that was also covered in chocolate like the Thin Mints. Their flavors like Thanks-A-Lots or Double Dutch have also been removed in recent years.

Chapters of Girl Scouts of America in Massachusetts said that boxes will be sold for $6. The price increase is $1 more than last year. The organization claims a rise in food production, labor, and transportation costs as the reasons behind the price hike.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, community booth sales begin January 19th and continue through March 17th. To find a booth scheduled near you, visit the cookie finder on girlscouts.org.

Saturday, January 20: Granby Spirits on West State Street in Granby

Sunday, January 21: Dollar General on Newton Street in South Hadley

Saturday, February 10: Dollar General on West State Street in Granby

Sunday, February 11: L. Town on Granby Road in South Hadley

The cookie program helps Girl Scouts learn life and leadership skills by interacting with customers, budgeting, teamwork, decision-making, and innovative thinking.