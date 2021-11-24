When are the best and worst times to be on the road this Thanksgiving?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday and Sunday are going to be the busiest days on the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Travel experts are recommending people pack their patience as 1.2 million Baystater’s are expected to travel through Sunday. If you’re waiting until Thanksgiving Day to travel, AAA says the best time to hit the roads on Thursday is before 11 a.m and after 9 p.m. Times to avoid being on the road are between noon and 3 p.m.

22News spoke with Frank Milano from Hamden, Connecticut at Bradley International Airport about his travel experience this year, “I see it a lot smoother than last year. It looks a lot lighter. It looks like everything is moving well.”

Travel experts says peak travel hours on Friday will be between 1 and 4 p.m., with Sunday expected to be the busiest as people return home.