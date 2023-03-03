CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 12th at 2 a.m., which means you will have to set your clocks ahead an hour.

As a result, the sunrise will also be an hour later, meaning more darkness in the early morning hours, but more evening light, as well. The U.S. Department of Transportation says that Daylight Saving Time time conserves energy. When the sun sets later, it’s presumed that people will stay out longer and spend more time outside.

The days will keep growing longer between March 12 and June 21, the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

This year, daylight saving time will last until November 5, when we turn our clocks back again, and return to early sunsets and dark evenings associated with the winter season.

As of October 2022, at least 19 states had already enacted legislation or resolutions to stay on daylight saving time permanently, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). But these states can’t make the change without Congressional approval, or their neighboring states enacting similar legislation.