

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are well into spring, and Massachusetts has been experiencing some cold nights but mild days. Many of us in the 60s Saturday afternoon after a chilly start.

Warmer weather has been scattered throughout the month of April, and people with the “green thumb” are eager to break out the gardening tools from the shed. But is it time yet?

“You definitely want to keep an eye on the overnight temperatures,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis. “When the temperatures are in the 40’s, that’s when you really want to start gardening. This time of year we should be above freezing during the day, but it’s the overnight temperatures you want to keep an eye on.”

On average, the last frost date falls within the first two weeks of May here in western Massachusetts. According to experts, you may want to wait to start planting outside until Memorial Day. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on the gardening season indoors.

“Definitely keep plants inside,” Lou Courteau from Rocky’s Ace Hardware recommends. “You can even have a greenhouse inside the house. Definitely plant them inside the house where it’s a lot warmer in there. Just keep them watered.”

Some good seed-starting supplies for indoors? A seedling tray with cells, make sure it can drain, and don’t forget a cover. You’ll also need some seed-starting soil mix, LED lights, and of course seeds.