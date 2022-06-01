CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday marks the start of the hurricane season. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at how active the tropics are expected to be this year.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th. The NOAA’s forecast for this season looks like an above-average season with 14 to 21 named storms, of that 6 to 10 are expected to become hurricanes and 3 to 6 could become major hurricanes.

A major hurricane is any storm that reaches sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher. Major hurricanes can reach Category 3 strength with 111-129 mph winds, Category 4 with 130 to 156 mph winds, or Category 5 with 157 mph winds or higher.

The list of names include:

Alex Bonnie Colin Danielle Earl Fiona Gaston Hermine Ian Julia Karl Lisa Martin Nicole Owen Paula Richard Shary Tobias Virgina Walter

The climatology and activity for the season start to ramp up in August and peak in September. Typically, most of the tropical storms and hurricanes that have affected New England have occurred from August to November.

