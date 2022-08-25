AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Colleges and universities across western Massachusetts are preparing for new and returning students to move in over the next few weeks. Move in days at local campuses also bring a large amount of traffic to the area.

22News is working for you with a list of move in days for local colleges, including the live WAZE Traffic Map for each area.

UMass Amherst:

Thursday, September 1: First Year Students

Friday, September 2: New Transfer Students; North Apartments; CHCRC Multi-year halls; Coolidge, John Q. Adams, and Washington floors 2 – 10; Patterson and MacKimmie Ground and fourth floors

Saturday, September 3: Remaining Multi-Year Students

Sunday, September 4 and Monday, September 5: Unassisted Move In

Amherst College

Friday, August 26: New students

August 29 to August 31: Returning students

Hampshire College

Thursday, August 25: New students

Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28: Returning students

Mount Holyoke College

Tuesday, August 30: Arrival and Move-in for New International Students

Wednesday, August 31: Arrival and Check-in for Fearless First Academy

Friday, September 2: Arrival and Move-in for New Domestic Students

Smith College

Thursday, September 1: Central check-in for entering first-year students, transfer students, and Ada Comstock scholars

Sunday, September 4–Monday, September 5: Key pick-up and move-in for returning students

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts

Friday, September 2: New students

Sunday, September 4 – Tuesday, September 6: Returning students

Westfield State University

Friday, September 2: First-year and transfer students

Monday, September 5: Returning students

Western New England University

Friday, August 26: First-year and transfer students Students who have a last name beginning with A-L are encouraged to move in between 9:00 a.m.. and 11:00 a.m. Students who have a last name beginning with M-Z may move in between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 27 – Sunday, August 28: Returning students

American International College

Friday, August 26: New and transfer students

Sunday, August 28: Returning students

Springfield College

Friday, September 2: New students

Sunday, September 4 – Monday, September 5: Returning students

Drivers in these areas are advised to check traffic maps and avoid colleges and universities when possible.