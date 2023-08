SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of move-in days for local colleges and universities across western Massachusetts

American International College

Friday, August 25: New and transfer students

Sunday, August 27: Returning students

Monday, August 28: First day of classes

Amherst College

Tuesday, August 29: New students

Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4: Returning students

Tuesday, September 5: First day of classes

Hampshire College

Thursday, August 31: New students

Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3: Returning students

Tuesday, September 5: First day of classes

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts

Saturday, August 26: New students

Sunday, September 3 through Tuesday, September 5: Returning students

Wednesday, September 6: First day of classes

Mount Holyoke College

Tuesday, August 29: New international students

Friday, September 1: New domestic students

Sunday, September 3″ Returning students

Wednesday, September 6: First day of classes

Smith College

Friday, September 1: Central check-in for entering first-year students, transfer students, and Ada Comstock scholars

Tuesday, September 5 through Wednesday, September 6: Key pick-up and move-in for returning students

Thursday, September 7: First day of classes

Springfield College

Friday, September 1: New students

Sunday, September 3 through Monday, September 4: Returning students

Tuesday, September 5: First day of classes

UMass Amherst:

Tuesday, August 29, and Wednesday, August 30: Approved early arrival groups

Thursday, August 31: All First-Year Students and Transfers living in McNamara

Friday, September 1: Multi-year students assigned to North Apartments, Commonwealth Honors College, Southwest Tower floors 2 – 11 only, Coolidge, Washington, John Adams and John Quincy Adams, MacKimmie: Ground and 4th floors only, Brown & Cashin: Ground through 4th floors only, A limited number of available reservations for Patterson (not floor specific)

Saturday, September 2: Remaining Multi-Year Students

Sunday, September 3, and Monday, September 4: Unassisted Move In

Tuesday, September 5: First day of classes

Drivers in these areas are advised to check traffic maps and avoid colleges and universities when possible.