CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As temperatures continue to drop, does that mean it’s time to take out your window air conditioner?

Fall is here, which is our last hope for a hot day this year, but as those chances start to fade away, it’s time to consider removing that unit for the winter.

Due to the window AC being exposed to the elements, removing it could be beneficial in reducing the risk of cold drafts, protecting the functionality of the unit, and improving your view of falling snow in the next few months, according to House Digest.

HVAC recommends removing the AC unit from the window before the first frost of the year. Taking care of removing the unit before the first frost of the season is ideal because it will limit the unit’s exposure to ice or snow that could build up on it, which causes damage. It is recommended to remove your window AC when it reaches 62 degrees outside.

First frost date Massachusetts

The average first frost in Massachusetts occurs between October 1st and October 15th.

Proper maintenance of your window AC keeps it smelling good, operating effectively, and makes it last a long time, but some people prefer to leave the unit in place throughout the winter months. The first day of winter this year is December 22. They cover up the unit and hope for the best because removing it can be difficult and time-consuming.

If you wait until the temperature drops, that means exposing your home to cold temperatures during the actual removal process.

After you unplug your window air conditioner, follow the instructions in the manual for taking it out of the window to minimize damage. Store the unit in a clean, dry location, such as in a utility room or even the basement, and place it in an upright position to avoid damaging the compressor.