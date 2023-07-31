SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is National Night Out, a day for the community to meet their local law enforcement.

Police, firefighters, and city leaders in several communities throughout western Massachusetts will be hosting events to meet with residents.

Agawam

  • School Street Park – from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Belchertown

  • Chestnut Hill Community School – 59 State Street from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chicopee (AUG. 7)

  • Chicopee will be held on August 7th.
  • Sarah Jane Sherman Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dalton

  • Dalton Police Department – 462 Main Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Longmeadow

  • East Longmeadow High School – from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enfield

  • Enfield Town Hall – 820 Enfield Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pittsfield

  • The Common – 100 First Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Springfield

  • Outing Park – 37 Saratoga Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • City View Commons – 26 Federal Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Mason Square Apartments – 837 State St. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Allen Park Apartments – 51 Allen Park Road from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Springfield Elks #61- 440 Tiffany Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Emily Bill Park – Franklin Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Samuel Bolden Park – Wilbraham Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Myrtle Street Park – from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sturbridge

  • Sturbridge Town Common – 278 Main Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ware

  • Grenville Park – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • POSTPONED to Tuesday, August 15th due to muddy conditions on the field

National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August each year. If your community is having a National Night Out that is not listed above, email us the information at ReportIt@wwlp.com.

