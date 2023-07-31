SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is National Night Out, a day for the community to meet their local law enforcement.

Police, firefighters, and city leaders in several communities throughout western Massachusetts will be hosting events to meet with residents.

School Street Park – from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chestnut Hill Community School – 59 State Street from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chicopee will be held on August 7th.

Sarah Jane Sherman Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dalton Police Department – 462 Main Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Longmeadow High School – from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enfield Town Hall – 820 Enfield Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Common – 100 First Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Outing Park – 37 Saratoga Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

City View Commons – 26 Federal Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mason Square Apartments – 837 State St. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Allen Park Apartments – 51 Allen Park Road from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Springfield Elks #61- 440 Tiffany Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Emily Bill Park – Franklin Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Bolden Park – Wilbraham Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Street Park – from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sturbridge

Sturbridge Town Common – 278 Main Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grenville Park – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

POSTPONED to Tuesday, August 15th due to muddy conditions on the field

National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August each year. If your community is having a National Night Out that is not listed above, email us the information at ReportIt@wwlp.com.