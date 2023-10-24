SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People in western Massachusetts woke up to cooler temperatures Tuesday morning and as the temperatures drop, the need for oil goes up.

Daylight saving time is just around the corner and with less sunlight, temperatures will continue to drop in your home. So you want to make sure to check your heating oil storage tanks as soon as possible. If your heating oil tank has less than ¼ capacity of oil, you’ll want to speak to your oil provider right away. Running out of oil can cause damage to your furnace or boiler.

Tim Noonan the director of sales at Noonan Energy told 22News about the benefits of being enrolled in an automatic oil delivery to avoid not having oil during a cold snap. Noonan said that timing your heating oil purchase strategically can lead to substantial savings.

People should consider buying oil during the off-peak season or when demand is typically lower. By planning ahead and making your purchase during these periods, you may take advantage of lower prices and avoid the peak season rush.