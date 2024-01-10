CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is now the second week into 2024, and some people still have their Christmas trees up to continue the holiday spirit into the new year.

It’s up to you whether you want to take your Christmas tree down before or after New Year’s, but many dangers come with keeping your tree up for a long time.

Between 2017 and 2021, fire departments were sent to an average of 150 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). As Christmas trees dry out, they become more and more flammable due to the lights and decorations on them. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.

According to tradition, you must take your tree and decorations down by the 5th of January, and since it is past that date, Christmas trees become more and more of a fire hazard. The twelfth night after Christmas traditionally represents the end of Christmas, according to Good Housekeeping. Back in the Victorian era, families would celebrate with cake, music, and games, and then take their trees down.

Local fire officials say to not burn your tree to dispose of it. Cities and towns have started Christmas tree pickup hours in January across the state with the holiday season now behind us. To find out when your town or city is collecting them, visit your local DPW website.