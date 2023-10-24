SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures expected to get into the 70s later this week, you might be hesitant to turn on your heat to help save some money.

According to Director of Sales Tim Noonan, at Noonan Energy in Springfield, you might be able to wait a little longer before turning up the thermostat. He says the magic number to set your heat at is 68 degrees if you want to save money.

He says it costs a home $2,500 a year on average for oil. But Noonan says, to set the temperature at what you’re most comfortable with. “People can be comfortable with a temperature set at 65, 68. There are other people who don’t like to get it below 72, and it runs a gamut from higher to lower than that.”

He adds if you can hold off on raising your thermostat for a little longer, you will save money on oil costs. He also says now is the time to fill up your tank, so your home doesn’t run below 60 and freeze your pipes.

