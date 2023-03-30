CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The summer travel season will be here before you know it, and passport processing centers are already dealing with record demand.

Your application process is based on when you are traveling and what service you select. If you have a life-or-death emergency that requires international travel within 72 hours, you may qualify for an earlier appointment. If you are traveling internationally within 9 weeks you must schedule an appointment within 14 calendar days of your travel date.

Expedited service takes 7-9 weeks and mailing times are not included in processing times. It may take up to 2 weeks for applications to arrive by mail at a passport agency or center, and up to 2 weeks for you to receive a completed passport in the mail after it’s sent out.

Routine service takes 10-13 weeks. You can apply for routine service at an acceptance facility or renew by mail.